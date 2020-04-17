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Watch Bill Gates Laugh, and Giggle About Vaccines and Mass Death
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193 views • April 17, 2020
April 16, 2020
Special Reports
Taken from several recent interviews where Bill Gates laughs, snickers and giggles when he mentions vaccines, testing and mass pandemics
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e98f0b4a5bdf500167457b4
Special Reports
Taken from several recent interviews where Bill Gates laughs, snickers and giggles when he mentions vaccines, testing and mass pandemics
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5e98f0b4a5bdf500167457b4
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