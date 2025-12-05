BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - December 5 2025 3PM GMT
18 views • 1 day ago

December 5, 2025

rt.com


“LET'S GO”! The words from Vladimir Putin launching RT India in the worlds most populous country as he and our editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan inaugurate our new channel just hours ago here in New Delhi. The Russian leader commented on these historic developments. And, well - beyond the media sphere - Vladimir Putin and Narendra Modi usher in a new era of relations. It's bigger than just the two nations - as according to India, it's for the betterment of mankind.



