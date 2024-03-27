Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton | Yet Another Debacle at the Border
channel image
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
Shop now
29 views
Published Yesterday

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton reacts to the news of immigration judges dismissing 200,000 deportation cases because the Department of Homeland Security failed to correctly file the paperwork. “This is one of the big lies about our immigration system. They come up with these numbers, 5 million, 10 million, and they pretend that there is any agency under man that can handle it. They can’t handle it,” says Fitton.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket