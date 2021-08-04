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Lets learn about the censored 5G 00061
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273 views • August 04, 2021
Hello friends- 5G is the serious Matter at hand- Forced Vaccines will cause bloodshed, in places as with the 5 years Civil War that less than 6% of the US Population took any active part in- SURE, you already knew this- Some areas of American only learned of the 5-Year War years later after it was over when the Cripples were spread across the South- So I keep saying that my posts are good enough that people should come looking for new posts every week at least-
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