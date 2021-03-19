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Shot and Blood Clotting Link Confirmed in Norway / "I would love to die from the shot" (MIRRORED)
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390 views • March 19, 2021
Shot and Blood Clotting Link Confirmed in Norway / "I would love to die from the shot" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/O5mNRXWmjKQ
Norwegian chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme confirms connection between the AZ shot and blood clotting
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://parler.com/profile/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
Mirrored from You Tube channel Sanity 4 Sweden at:-
https://youtu.be/O5mNRXWmjKQ
Norwegian chief physician and professor Pål Andre Holme confirms connection between the AZ shot and blood clotting
Thanks to supporters
https://www.patreon.com/sanityforsweden
S4S here
https://parler.com/profile/sanity4sweden
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sanity-for-sweden/
https://mewe.com/i/sanity4sweden
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