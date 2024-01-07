Former Ukrainian Prosecutor - believes that Ukrainians will be Shocked when they Learn the True Scale of their Losses on the Front

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko believes that Ukrainians will be shocked when they learn the true scale of their losses on the front.

"To be honest, 500,000 which are now being discussed, if divided monthly, is around 30,000 per month. Then we will approximately understand what is happening on the front with the killed and severely wounded. People need to be told the truth. I believe Ukrainians deserve this truth. They must find out how many have died, and then all discussions about the need for mobilization will cease. This is the first step. Now there will be shock."