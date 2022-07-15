Stew Peters Show: A Dozen Sheriffs Looking At Hunter Biden: Irrefutable Evidence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well, you knew a segment on this had to be coming. Three years ago, we learned about Hunter Biden’s corrupt business arrangements: How Burisma paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for a job he had zero qualifications for, just to influence his father the vice president. Two years ago, we learned some gory details of Hunter’s sick drug use and sex escapades. We learned how he bought hookers with his dad’s credit card, and a former Secret Service agent raced down to retrieve it.