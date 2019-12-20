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Aussie Gun Ban Increased Crime
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11 views • December 20, 2019
I redid this because I thought this video deserved more views. Please spread it everywhere!
Also, please watch the video linked to below for proof that the Parkland shooting was a false flag and that the closet video was recorded 5 hours before the shooting started, straight out of David Hogg's own mouth. See the approximately 1:54 mark.
Mass shooting: questions, curiosities, statements and solution
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XmMoxsDhV5xU/
Also, please watch the video linked to below for proof that the Parkland shooting was a false flag and that the closet video was recorded 5 hours before the shooting started, straight out of David Hogg's own mouth. See the approximately 1:54 mark.
Mass shooting: questions, curiosities, statements and solution
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XmMoxsDhV5xU/
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