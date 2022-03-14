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CHRISTIAN PATRIOT NEWS UPDATE 03 12 2022 - PATRIOT MOVEMENT.
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203 views • March 14, 2022
Trump Collaborates With Putin & Xi To Destroy The Cabal! | Devolution| Ukraine Biolabs In The UN Council! [MUST-WATCH] - The True Defender !
Trump works with Putin and Xi to destroy the Cabal, the Satanic NOW Deep State Cabal!
Trump works with Putin and Xi to destroy the Cabal, the Satanic NOW Deep State Cabal!
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