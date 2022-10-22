How Intelligence Services Manipulate The Press

An example of how Intelligence Services engaged with the press in Northern Ireland for the purpose of creating a theme.

Here is the link to William Fuller’s obituary in The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2008/sep/09/popandrock.musicindustry

Watch The Man Who Knew Too Much documentary https://youtu.be/z8FDPU-tDBU



