How Intelligence Services Manipulate The Press

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An example of how Intelligence Services engaged with the press in Northern Ireland for the purpose of creating a theme.
Here is the link to William Fuller’s obituary in The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2008/sep/09/popandrock.musicindustry
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Watch The Man Who Knew Too Much documentary https://youtu.be/z8FDPU-tDBU
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