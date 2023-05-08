Covid Policy Killed More Than Virus, Justice Needed: HHS Advisor Dr. Alexander

Most of the Americans and Canadians who died during the Covid emergency were actually not killed by the virus, but through fraudulent "treatments" promoted by government and the lack of effective treatments that were suppressed by policymakers, explained then-U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Advisor Dr. Paul Alexander. In this episode of Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Dr. Alexander also blasted the lockdowns and other policies responsible for so many deaths. Meanwhile, the reason this all began is because government-funded scientists were "fooling around with different pathogens," he added. President Trump was misled by criminals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci. Now, it is time for "justice and accountability," and Trump is the man to make it happen, said Dr. Alexander.