What Early Christians Believed About Entertainment

Today Christians are faced with lots of choices in entertainment. Yet, many types of entertainment aren’t appropriate for Christians. But it was no different for the church in the first few centuries. The Romans were a very entertainment-oriented society, with chariot races, boxing, gladiator fights, and lurid dramas on stage. But the early Christians rejected inappropriate entertainment, setting an example for Christians today.
David Bercot / Scroll Publishing