Kitchen Party #5 - Antelope Medicine - Observation, Action, Sacrifice. Dirty Royals, MAGA King's Submission Tour, Putin's Hawk, The Storm

This week's Kitchen Party includes a look back at the CDN Convoy in February where I believe the 8th Fire that has been prophesied about was lit for the world, along with a rowdy look at the dirty Royals, lots of comments from MAGA King, DJT, videos, clips, and memetastic medicine.

Includes "Promontory - Last of the Mohicans," Dougie MacClean, "Hold On, Hold On," Neko Case, "Fire and Ice," Jesse Villa, "Wolves," Sam Tinnesz, "She's so High" (Pelosi Parody), Stephen Crowder, "That Smell," Lynryd Skynyrd, "Ghetto Gospel," 2Pac & Elton John, "Money for Nothing" Dire Strats, "One Day," Matthew Paul Miller.

Thanks to Scotty Mar 10, the Salty Army, and Patriots everywhere for the fantastic clips, pics, memes, and video content.

