Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kitchen Party #5 - Antelope Medicine - Observation, Action, Sacrifice. Dirty Royals, MAGA King's Submission Tour, Putin's Hawk, The Storm
20 views
channel image
Bird Clan Messenger
Published 2 months ago |

This week's Kitchen Party includes a look back at the CDN Convoy in February where I believe the 8th Fire that has been prophesied about was lit for the world, along with a rowdy look at the dirty Royals, lots of comments from MAGA King, DJT, videos, clips, and memetastic medicine.

Includes "Promontory - Last of the Mohicans," Dougie MacClean, "Hold On, Hold On," Neko Case, "Fire and Ice," Jesse Villa, "Wolves," Sam Tinnesz, "She's so High" (Pelosi Parody), Stephen Crowder, "That Smell," Lynryd Skynyrd, "Ghetto Gospel," 2Pac & Elton John, "Money for Nothing" Dire Strats, "One Day," Matthew Paul Miller.

Thanks to Scotty Mar 10, the Salty Army, and Patriots everywhere for the fantastic clips, pics, memes, and video content.

Read "Antelope's Recipe for Defeating Tyranny"

https://birdclanmessenger.com/2022/09/13/antelopes-recipe-for-defeating-tyranny-observation-action-and-sacrifice/


Visit me

birdclanmessenger.com

Keywords
trumppoliticsqgreat awakeningantelopebird clan messenger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket