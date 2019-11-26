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Running (ft. Elske) by Jens East - Royalty Free and Copyright Free Music
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141 views • November 26, 2019
Running (ft. Elske) by Jens East
Royalty Free and Copyright Free Music that Can be downloaded for Free and used for your own video projects without any copyright problems.
Audio Download - https://audiograb.com/8yIdRbjl1J
Q&A
1.Can I use this music on my video? YES
2.Can I use this video? NO
3.Do I have to Give Credit? YES Copy & paste the info below
4.Are there any special terms? NO
5.Can I Monetize my video with this Music? YES
6. If you have any other questions put them in the comments below and I will help if I can
Credits
==============================================
Running (ft. Elske)
by
Jens East
License information.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
#FreeMusicJukebox Creative Commons music for videos 2019
http://www.freemusicjukebox.org
==============================================
Find me here also
https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMusicJukebox?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freemusicjukebox/
https://gab.com/FreeMusicJukebox
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/946019775411568640/feed
============================================
==
Lyrics:
You lay there on the kitchen floor.
It seems like you can't take no more.
I'm sorry but when my engine starts,
I just can't get enough.
I knot you up and tie you down,
so you'll be here, won't sneak around.
I'll lace you up and put you on.
I'm running running for you every day and night.
I'm running running for you gotta move don't want no ride.
So warm me up 'cause I know the world is at my feet yeah.
So take me higher babe, let's go and hit the streets yeah.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
Right here right now, it's you and me.
So don't be shy, just come and see.
I'll show you places, you've never been before.
I'm running running for you every day and night.
I'm running running for you gotta go and step outside.
So warm me up 'cause I know the world is at my feet yeah.
So take me higher babe, let's go and hit the streets yeah.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
#JensEast
#CreativeCommons
#MuggleWitchMusic
Royalty Free and Copyright Free Music that Can be downloaded for Free and used for your own video projects without any copyright problems.
Audio Download - https://audiograb.com/8yIdRbjl1J
Q&A
1.Can I use this music on my video? YES
2.Can I use this video? NO
3.Do I have to Give Credit? YES Copy & paste the info below
4.Are there any special terms? NO
5.Can I Monetize my video with this Music? YES
6. If you have any other questions put them in the comments below and I will help if I can
Credits
==============================================
Running (ft. Elske)
by
Jens East
License information.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
#FreeMusicJukebox Creative Commons music for videos 2019
http://www.freemusicjukebox.org
==============================================
Find me here also
https://www.youtube.com/c/FreeMusicJukebox?sub_confirmation=1
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/freemusicjukebox/
https://gab.com/FreeMusicJukebox
https://www.minds.com/groups/profile/946019775411568640/feed
============================================
==
Lyrics:
You lay there on the kitchen floor.
It seems like you can't take no more.
I'm sorry but when my engine starts,
I just can't get enough.
I knot you up and tie you down,
so you'll be here, won't sneak around.
I'll lace you up and put you on.
I'm running running for you every day and night.
I'm running running for you gotta move don't want no ride.
So warm me up 'cause I know the world is at my feet yeah.
So take me higher babe, let's go and hit the streets yeah.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
Right here right now, it's you and me.
So don't be shy, just come and see.
I'll show you places, you've never been before.
I'm running running for you every day and night.
I'm running running for you gotta go and step outside.
So warm me up 'cause I know the world is at my feet yeah.
So take me higher babe, let's go and hit the streets yeah.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
So I'll keep running running running for you.
#JensEast
#CreativeCommons
#MuggleWitchMusic
Keywords
musicrunningrunning by jens east ft elskejens eastfreemusicjukeboxroyalty free background music for videos 2019royalty free background musicroyalty free music channelelskejens east feat elske - runningdance music for videosfree dance music for videosrunning background musicmugglewitchmusicfreemusicmediafree music free downloadscreative commons music
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