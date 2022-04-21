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[419 5th Anniversary]4/19/2022 : A young American volunteer interviewed by Nocole at the front line said something very touching at the end of his interview: “Truth never hurts democracy, it only hurts those who are currently in power of a democracy! I would rather die a good man in a corrupt world than a bad guy in a good world”