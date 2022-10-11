Situation Update, Oct 11, 2022 - The world is LOCKED in an escalation war feedback loop that ends in NUCLEAR DOOM

0:00 Intro

4:15 False Flag Countdown

26:33 Culture War News

39:50 Crazy News

43:32 Ben Armstrong





- 20 days remaining for the "false flag window" to try to stop the mid-term elections

- Russia launches missile attack on dozens of cities across Ukraine

- Clearly Russia has NOT run out of missiles, which means the media lied yet again

- Where are NATO's anti-air defenses? Apparently they do not exist or don't work

- Pattern of escalation puts the world on track to reach nuclear doomsday soon

- Colonoscopy massive clinical trial reveals ZERO reduction in colon cancer deaths

- Yet another medical procedure that's medically useless

- Katie Hobbs ran "Slave Day" event in high school, selling humans on leashes

- Ukraine military commander poses for photo wearing Nazi SWASTIKA bracelet

- Interview with Ben Armstrong about America's role in the End Times / Book of Revelation







