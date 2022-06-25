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Pearls of WisdomTable of Consciousness Levels
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit
• What is the definition of consciousness level?
• How do you test consciousness level?
• Has it something to do with intelligence level or knowledge?
• Are we born at the lowest consciousness level?
• Does it automatically shift up higher when we grow up?
• Are life events responsible for shifting the consciousness level up or down?
• Can we stabilize the level of consciousness?
• Can there be more than one level of consciousness active at the same time?
• Once we reach a higher consciousness level, can we fall back into a lower level?
You can find the Table of Consciousness Levels in my blog: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels
Rupert Sheldrake: Morphic Resonance and Morphic Fields - an Introduction
https://www.sheldrake.org/research/morphic-resonance/introduction
And the book I mentioned: Dr. David R. Hawkins: Power VS Force
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless
Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com