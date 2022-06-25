Pearls of WisdomTable of Consciousness Levels





In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit





• What is the definition of consciousness level?

• How do you test consciousness level?

• Has it something to do with intelligence level or knowledge?

• Are we born at the lowest consciousness level?

• Does it automatically shift up higher when we grow up?

• Are life events responsible for shifting the consciousness level up or down?

• Can we stabilize the level of consciousness?

• Can there be more than one level of consciousness active at the same time?

• Once we reach a higher consciousness level, can we fall back into a lower level?



You can find the Table of Consciousness Levels in my blog: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels







Rupert Sheldrake: Morphic Resonance and Morphic Fields - an Introduction

https://www.sheldrake.org/research/morphic-resonance/introduction

And the book I mentioned: Dr. David R. Hawkins: Power VS Force





This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!





If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.

Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.





You can contact me at:

Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com