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Hidden Day Special Report Pastor Earl Wallace
The Hidden Day
The Hidden Day
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54 views • February 26, 2022
*SPECIAL REPORT*

On this show we bring you interesting points of information pertinent to the times we live in when we will see the end of the age and the return of Jesus. We will bring focus to events pointing to Biblical prophecy and how they are affecting us these days. We will evaluate them in light of the Word and share the Blessed Hope at every turn.
Hope you enjoy the show and the discourse. In Yeshua’s mighty Name!

You can reach us at [email protected]
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We create these cool videos with Filmora, click here to try it for free!
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We get most of our professional music scores from Epidemic or Duende Sounds!
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We all know You tube is censoring Christian and patriotic content. I started a Rumble account.. I suggest you do too! They don't have crazy rules that take away your earnings either.
https://rumble.com/register/TheHiddenDay/


We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy