BILLIONAIRE CEO HAS SOME SAGE ADVICE.
Tami's Topics Of The Week
Published 15 hours ago

During a time when homelessness in America has gone up 13 percent in a year, when poverty is skyrocketing, and the economy is burning, our billionaire friend Niraj Shah wants you to know why. You aren't working hard enough. Those measly 40 hours a week don't cut it. Work 60 hour weeks!!!


Psalm 49: 6-8 Those who trust in their wealth and boast in the multitude of their riches, none of them can by any means redeem his brother, nor give to God a ransom for him, for the redemption of their souls is costly, and it shall cease forever

successwealthfinancehard workbillionaire

