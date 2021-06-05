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The Myth of Scandinavian Socialism
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60 views • June 05, 2021
Are the Scandinavian countries really examples of successful socialism? Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, dissects the myth of productive state power.
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Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/scan_myth
Please donate at http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web - http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/scan_myth
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