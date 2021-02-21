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Everything Wrong With The Capitol Shooting In 21 Minutes Or Less - MIRROR
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274 views • February 21, 2021
The simulated riots in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In this episode, we're going to show you how a little stage direction and fake blood became an instrumental role in furthering the division of the nation. Strap yourselves in- it's going to be a bumpy ride... down the Babbitt hole.
BTW Ashli's real name is Ashley Nylen AKA Cleland AKA McDonald. She works for the Colorado government, and her husband is a Washington DC doctor who lives right there on Pennsylvania ave.. A Black Lives Matter professional street thug was the one who shot video for the event. See our videos showing her backpack bleeding, while there is no injury of her neck (where she was supposedly "shot").
The "Trump supporter attack" on the DC Capitol was completely FAKE. ANTIFA and BLM impostors, helped along by the DC police themselves! Doors opened for them, and police actually leading the way. When real Trump supporters refused to enter windows and doorways opened by the police and ANTIFA, police literally tried to physically push them into the Capitol building! ANTIFA rioters were allowed to pass freely by police into the building, while real Trump supporters were beaten with clubs and peppersprayed.
Antifa, which sarcastically claims to be "anti-fascist", uses fascist intimidation and false flags to undermine peaceful protest, and further support the criminal vote fraud of 2020.
Using gang memeber identification signs, such as wearing certain kinds of camouflage and turning MAGA hats backward at certain times, they coordinate with each other, with certain police officers, and military. Antifa is used as a controlled opposition "enemy" of corrupt government and police. Antifa helps them create excuses for shutting down legitimate protest, and framing political enemies.
The whole obvious purpose for this being, to divert attention away from the massive vote fraud crimes of 2020, and attempting to discredit anyone who objects to pedo Joe Biden being installed under the pretenses of fraud.
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More related videos can be easily downloaded at; https://archive.org/details/@freeearthrepublic
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BTW Ashli's real name is Ashley Nylen AKA Cleland AKA McDonald. She works for the Colorado government, and her husband is a Washington DC doctor who lives right there on Pennsylvania ave.. A Black Lives Matter professional street thug was the one who shot video for the event. See our videos showing her backpack bleeding, while there is no injury of her neck (where she was supposedly "shot").
The "Trump supporter attack" on the DC Capitol was completely FAKE. ANTIFA and BLM impostors, helped along by the DC police themselves! Doors opened for them, and police actually leading the way. When real Trump supporters refused to enter windows and doorways opened by the police and ANTIFA, police literally tried to physically push them into the Capitol building! ANTIFA rioters were allowed to pass freely by police into the building, while real Trump supporters were beaten with clubs and peppersprayed.
Antifa, which sarcastically claims to be "anti-fascist", uses fascist intimidation and false flags to undermine peaceful protest, and further support the criminal vote fraud of 2020.
Using gang memeber identification signs, such as wearing certain kinds of camouflage and turning MAGA hats backward at certain times, they coordinate with each other, with certain police officers, and military. Antifa is used as a controlled opposition "enemy" of corrupt government and police. Antifa helps them create excuses for shutting down legitimate protest, and framing political enemies.
The whole obvious purpose for this being, to divert attention away from the massive vote fraud crimes of 2020, and attempting to discredit anyone who objects to pedo Joe Biden being installed under the pretenses of fraud.
---------------------
More related videos can be easily downloaded at; https://archive.org/details/@freeearthrepublic
---------------------
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Texas Case, Supreme Court, DC riot, Trump supporters, attack on capitol, ANTIFA, infiltrators, BLM, Black Lives Matter, Jake Angeli, Ashli Babbit, JaydenX, Capitol Attack, False Flag
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