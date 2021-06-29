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Governments are the Terrorists, Covaids is Just One of their Many Tools of Enslavement and Murder
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234 views • June 29, 2021
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Janice McAfee, the widow of Antivirus creator John McAfee blames U.S. authorities for his death, says he was not suicidal:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1408484338384179203
4 dead, 10 hurt, dozens missing in high-rise collapse near Miami Beach, officials say:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/rescuers-rush-partial-building-collapse-miami-beach-n1272216
Edward Snowden says Julian Assange 'could be next' after John McAfee dies by suicide in jail: https://news.yahoo.com/edward-snowden-says-julian-assange-210956534.html
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/26/whilst-youve-been-distracted-by-hancocks-affair-phe-released-a-report-revealing-62-of-alleged-covid-deaths-are-people-whove-been-vaccinated/
Temporary Body Storage Tender: https://bidstats.uk/tenders/2021/W23/752550337
45-year-old Bartender Says "Shut The Hell Up And Get Your Covid Vaccine" Dies 5 Weeks After 2nd Dose: https://www.bitchute.com/video/diTqcNF3EuLj/
Pupils are using FRUIT JUICE to get false positive Covid test results: Schools warn parents to be 'vigilant': https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9725379/Pupils-using-FRUIT-JUICE-false-positive-Covid-test-results.html
Brain waves not a factor in naming COVID-19 variants: (yeah right) https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-126731773981
Israel restores indoor mask requirement after rise in Covid cases: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/25/israel-resumes-indoor-mask-requirement-after-rise-in-covid-cases
Countries using Chinese Covid Shots to achieve high vaccination rates, now see surge in cases: https://www.livemint.com/news/world/countries-using-chinese-covid-shots-to-achieve-high-vaccination-rates-see-surge-in-cases-11624407689334.html
New Research Shows Coronavirus Lockdowns Cost More Lives Than They Saved: https://thefreethoughtproject.com/new-research-shows-coronavirus-lockdowns-cost-more-lives-than-they-saved
Thousands of flights cancelled as vaccinated pilots fall ill or die: https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/thousands-of-flights-cancelled-as-vaccinated-pilots-fall-ill-or-die/
3 minutes of the Canadian Gestapo just following orders: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sA0DfvAhR4yR/
Wage subsidy program encourages Manitoba employers to hire vaccinated workers: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-vaccine-wage-subsidy-program-1.6078513
Stop organizing protests? “They'd have to kill me” says Manitoba man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kS5yj9wgok
French politicians scramble to put on masks as television programming goes live early: https://twitter.com/Ringo_Lennon123/status/1409514768210223105
(From 29 April) Google reportedly met with Telegram’s CEO to discuss a possible $1 billion acquisition: https://www.businessinsider.com/google-reportedly-met-with-telegram-to-discuss-a-possible-1-billion-acquisition-2016-4
The National Guard Just Simulated A Cyberattack That Brought Down Utilities Nationwide: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide
El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen:
https://cointelegraph.com/news/el-salvador-to-airdrop-30-in-bitcoin-to-every-adult-citizen
Billionaire Salinas Wants to Make Mexico’s First Bitcoin-Accepting Bank: https://decrypt.co/74600/billionaire-salinas-wants-to-make-mexicos-first-bitcoin-accepting-bank
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Janice McAfee, the widow of Antivirus creator John McAfee blames U.S. authorities for his death, says he was not suicidal:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1408484338384179203
4 dead, 10 hurt, dozens missing in high-rise collapse near Miami Beach, officials say:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/rescuers-rush-partial-building-collapse-miami-beach-n1272216
Edward Snowden says Julian Assange 'could be next' after John McAfee dies by suicide in jail: https://news.yahoo.com/edward-snowden-says-julian-assange-210956534.html
Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/26/whilst-youve-been-distracted-by-hancocks-affair-phe-released-a-report-revealing-62-of-alleged-covid-deaths-are-people-whove-been-vaccinated/
Temporary Body Storage Tender: https://bidstats.uk/tenders/2021/W23/752550337
45-year-old Bartender Says "Shut The Hell Up And Get Your Covid Vaccine" Dies 5 Weeks After 2nd Dose: https://www.bitchute.com/video/diTqcNF3EuLj/
Pupils are using FRUIT JUICE to get false positive Covid test results: Schools warn parents to be 'vigilant': https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9725379/Pupils-using-FRUIT-JUICE-false-positive-Covid-test-results.html
Brain waves not a factor in naming COVID-19 variants: (yeah right) https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-126731773981
Israel restores indoor mask requirement after rise in Covid cases: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/25/israel-resumes-indoor-mask-requirement-after-rise-in-covid-cases
Countries using Chinese Covid Shots to achieve high vaccination rates, now see surge in cases: https://www.livemint.com/news/world/countries-using-chinese-covid-shots-to-achieve-high-vaccination-rates-see-surge-in-cases-11624407689334.html
New Research Shows Coronavirus Lockdowns Cost More Lives Than They Saved: https://thefreethoughtproject.com/new-research-shows-coronavirus-lockdowns-cost-more-lives-than-they-saved
Thousands of flights cancelled as vaccinated pilots fall ill or die: https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/thousands-of-flights-cancelled-as-vaccinated-pilots-fall-ill-or-die/
3 minutes of the Canadian Gestapo just following orders: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sA0DfvAhR4yR/
Wage subsidy program encourages Manitoba employers to hire vaccinated workers: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-vaccine-wage-subsidy-program-1.6078513
Stop organizing protests? “They'd have to kill me” says Manitoba man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kS5yj9wgok
French politicians scramble to put on masks as television programming goes live early: https://twitter.com/Ringo_Lennon123/status/1409514768210223105
(From 29 April) Google reportedly met with Telegram’s CEO to discuss a possible $1 billion acquisition: https://www.businessinsider.com/google-reportedly-met-with-telegram-to-discuss-a-possible-1-billion-acquisition-2016-4
The National Guard Just Simulated A Cyberattack That Brought Down Utilities Nationwide: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide
El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen:
https://cointelegraph.com/news/el-salvador-to-airdrop-30-in-bitcoin-to-every-adult-citizen
Billionaire Salinas Wants to Make Mexico’s First Bitcoin-Accepting Bank: https://decrypt.co/74600/billionaire-salinas-wants-to-make-mexicos-first-bitcoin-accepting-bank
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