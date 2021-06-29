BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Governments are the Terrorists, Covaids is Just One of their Many Tools of Enslavement and Murder
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
917 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
234 views • June 29, 2021
The Dollar Vigilante Summit: https://tdvsummit.com

Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090

Subscribe to TCV: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book

As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:

DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv

LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

Connect with us on social media:

The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff


Janice McAfee, the widow of Antivirus creator John McAfee blames U.S. authorities for his death, says he was not suicidal:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1408484338384179203

4 dead, 10 hurt, dozens missing in high-rise collapse near Miami Beach, officials say:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/rescuers-rush-partial-building-collapse-miami-beach-n1272216

Edward Snowden says Julian Assange 'could be next' after John McAfee dies by suicide in jail: https://news.yahoo.com/edward-snowden-says-julian-assange-210956534.html

Whilst you’ve been distracted by Hancock’s affair, PHE released a report revealing 62% of alleged Covid deaths are people who’ve been vaccinated: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/26/whilst-youve-been-distracted-by-hancocks-affair-phe-released-a-report-revealing-62-of-alleged-covid-deaths-are-people-whove-been-vaccinated/

Temporary Body Storage Tender: https://bidstats.uk/tenders/2021/W23/752550337

45-year-old Bartender Says "Shut The Hell Up And Get Your Covid Vaccine" Dies 5 Weeks After 2nd Dose: https://www.bitchute.com/video/diTqcNF3EuLj/

Pupils are using FRUIT JUICE to get false positive Covid test results: Schools warn parents to be 'vigilant': https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9725379/Pupils-using-FRUIT-JUICE-false-positive-Covid-test-results.html

Brain waves not a factor in naming COVID-19 variants: (yeah right) https://apnews.com/article/fact-checking-126731773981

Israel restores indoor mask requirement after rise in Covid cases: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jun/25/israel-resumes-indoor-mask-requirement-after-rise-in-covid-cases

Countries using Chinese Covid Shots to achieve high vaccination rates, now see surge in cases: https://www.livemint.com/news/world/countries-using-chinese-covid-shots-to-achieve-high-vaccination-rates-see-surge-in-cases-11624407689334.html

New Research Shows Coronavirus Lockdowns Cost More Lives Than They Saved: https://thefreethoughtproject.com/new-research-shows-coronavirus-lockdowns-cost-more-lives-than-they-saved

Thousands of flights cancelled as vaccinated pilots fall ill or die: https://thecoloradoherald.com/2021/thousands-of-flights-cancelled-as-vaccinated-pilots-fall-ill-or-die/

3 minutes of the Canadian Gestapo just following orders: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sA0DfvAhR4yR/

Wage subsidy program encourages Manitoba employers to hire vaccinated workers: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-vaccine-wage-subsidy-program-1.6078513

Stop organizing protests? “They'd have to kill me” says Manitoba man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kS5yj9wgok

French politicians scramble to put on masks as television programming goes live early: https://twitter.com/Ringo_Lennon123/status/1409514768210223105

(From 29 April) Google reportedly met with Telegram’s CEO to discuss a possible $1 billion acquisition: https://www.businessinsider.com/google-reportedly-met-with-telegram-to-discuss-a-possible-1-billion-acquisition-2016-4

The National Guard Just Simulated A Cyberattack That Brought Down Utilities Nationwide: https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/41243/the-national-guard-just-simulated-a-cyberattack-that-brought-down-utilities-nationwide

El Salvador to airdrop $30 in Bitcoin to every adult citizen:
https://cointelegraph.com/news/el-salvador-to-airdrop-30-in-bitcoin-to-every-adult-citizen

Billionaire Salinas Wants to Make Mexico’s First Bitcoin-Accepting Bank: https://decrypt.co/74600/billionaire-salinas-wants-to-make-mexicos-first-bitcoin-accepting-bank
Keywords
politicsjohn mcafeecovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy