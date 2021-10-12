Patents Prove Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform

There is no shortage of print, audio, and video evidence that a nefarious agenda is afoot. This video may be the most convincing proof to date. The information contained addresses resistance or compliance to tyrannical powers. Will free-will compliance ultimately carry eternal destruction? Karen Kingston’s concluding statement sums up the matter. I imagine a quandary exists in the necessity of filing a public patent to protect ones rights and royalties from other unscrupulous competitors. The Lord apparently so designed man so that truth is revealed to all with eyes to see and ears to hear as well as to the profits. www.hudok.info

P.S. Not sure, but due to my background in physics and photography, I tend to think that the actions and forming of connections between the disks mentioned may very be explained by physical forces of attraction and refractions and other properties of light. This in no way negates the main message.