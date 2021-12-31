© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Happy New Years Quebec, Now Stay Home and Be Scared
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • December 31, 2021
Quebec brings back nightly curfew, private gatherings prohibited, as cases soar
https://archive.is/6F1xJ
Tens of thousands of Quebec health-care workers still unvaccinated as mandatory policy nears
https://archive.is/zRTT5
Quebec drops vaccination mandate for health-care workers
https://archive.is/oLCQS
Quebec suspending unvaccinated health-care workers who refuse COVID-19 testing
https://archive.is/gjIH6
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
https://archive.is/6F1xJ
Tens of thousands of Quebec health-care workers still unvaccinated as mandatory policy nears
https://archive.is/zRTT5
Quebec drops vaccination mandate for health-care workers
https://archive.is/oLCQS
Quebec suspending unvaccinated health-care workers who refuse COVID-19 testing
https://archive.is/gjIH6
theDTrain on social media:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thedtrain/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDTrain:a
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theRealDTrain
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedtrain72
Gab: https://gab.com/thedtrain72
Flote: https://flote.app/user/TheDTrain
Telegram: https://t.me/theDTrain
You can support my work through PayPal (paypal.me/thedtrain72) or etransfer ([email protected])
Thank you and God bless
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.