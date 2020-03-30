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The Fed, Spending, Debt and More: Warnings from Thomas Jefferson
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8 views • March 30, 2020
When it came to sound economic policy, Thomas Jefferson was outspoken for decades. From opposing a central bank, to keeping debt down and rejecting paper money "as the ghost of money," we all have plenty to learn from the Sage of Monticello.
Path to Liberty: March 30, 2020
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Path to Liberty: March 30, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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