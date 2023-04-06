PROTECT YOUR HEALTH FROM THESE PSYCHOATHS. They killed my mother but the MD's in the family stood idly by.

This video is intended for purebloods. Victims of the Curse Of Murmuting will not enjoy this imo.





The implications are huge! Cancer, corporate stores, corporate food, trust. Know who makes your food.





INSTRUMENTED: Watch The Coconut Water. Stew, Dr Merritt said, "We are at war!" The enemy could already be in your fridge right now. Is this a coincidence?

The trailer/receipts (store receipts) are in this video:





https://www.brighteon.com/ee91feb7-62da-4f5c-9cb1-2b6fbbe4aa0

2

So, which store will you be buying from?

This is not another yak yak yak talking head video.





watchthewater,radiation,food,health,contamination,coincidence,organic,china,vietnam,india,pakistan,us,usa,safety,stew,peters,merritt,drana,test,tested,usda,certified







