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World Health Organization Pledge of Allegiance - Omaha Clown Council City Council
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17 views • September 08, 2020
I pledge allegiance
to the World Health Organization
and the medical tyranny for which\h it stands
one boot on the neck of individuals
with forced inoculations
and mask mandates forever
#omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahamayor #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #maskmandate #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #douglascounty #holdyourbreatrh #morningsnooze #nebraskachannel1 #kfab #kfabnews #adipour #pledge #pledgeofallegiance #who #cdc #innoculation #maskmandatesforever
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to the World Health Organization
and the medical tyranny for which\h it stands
one boot on the neck of individuals
with forced inoculations
and mask mandates forever
#omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #omahamayor #omahacitycouncil #omahaclowncouncil #maskup #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #maskmandate #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #douglascounty #holdyourbreatrh #morningsnooze #nebraskachannel1 #kfab #kfabnews #adipour #pledge #pledgeofallegiance #who #cdc #innoculation #maskmandatesforever
Like Share Subscribe Watch Full Video https://youtu.be/uaDMxDqe4aI
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