Israel Is KILLING Its OWN Civilians, Katie Halper, Ali Abunimah (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1907 Subscribers
41 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-

https://youtu.be/i3h3S3zQYwo?si=d8hnL0XvQEVaUSLl

27 Oct 2023Watch the full conversation with Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama & Atheer Yacoub as they React to Israeli GENOCIDE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dn5yT1bkQ_E


Ali Abunimah details several stories from Israel captives who claim the IDF fired on its own civilians.


Ali Abunimah is executive director of the @TheElectronicIntifada and author of The Battle for Justice in Palestine.


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

