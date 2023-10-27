Israel Is KILLING Its OWN Civilians, Katie Halper, Ali Abunimah (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/i3h3S3zQYwo?si=d8hnL0XvQEVaUSLl
27 Oct 2023Watch the full conversation with Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama & Atheer Yacoub as they React to Israeli GENOCIDE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dn5yT1bkQ_E
Ali Abunimah details several stories from Israel captives who claim the IDF fired on its own civilians.
Ali Abunimah is executive director of the @TheElectronicIntifada and author of The Battle for Justice in Palestine.
