"I'm a healthy person, I'm not crazy!" - This American Has Had Enough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As more and more 'members of the public' educate themselves on the reality of the virus - its contagiousness, its deadliness, the ineffectiveness of mitigation techniques, and the fallacies of COVID test results - at least one American has "had enough", in her own words, "I'm not crazy... I'm done!"
Will the fact that asymptomatic spread is not a thing (read the study here) be a game-changer for the Biden admin's plan to mask the nation for 100 days?
All of which leaves us asking: "what do you call the opposite of a 'Karen'?"
Source : https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/im-not-crazy-american-has-had-enough
Video Mirrored from : https://twitter.com/lyne_ian/status/1343557021967126529