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Christmas dinner 2021 from start to finish!
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40 views • January 06, 2022
This is my Christmas dinner from 2021. Sorry I am so behind posting them. It shows how I brine a turkey and cook it, how to make green bean casserole, make a loaded cauliflower casserole, make some fried cabbage with bacon and bake some gluten free biscuits.
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