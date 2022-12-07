Broken Border: ‘Border? What Border?’

* Obama in 2012: a ‘dream’ should never be ‘illegal’.

* The result: a surge in unaccompanied minors.

* It’s interesting where these people are coming from; just 1% are coming from Mexico.

* Several Republicans want mass amnesty.

* Congress will incentivize more people to come.

* Our leaders are committing immigration fraud.

* A look at what’s really happening at the border.

* You would stop this if you cared about the country.





It’s Funny About Profound Change

* You always imagine when things change radically, there are going to be troops in the streets and you’re going to know this is the pivot point — the revolution.

* But most of the time, that’s not what actually happens.

* Usually there’s some guy in a suit and tie speaking soothing words and you don’t even know that everything is changing when it is.

* To control language is to control reality.





The Great Replacement

* Typically a country calculates its immigration levels based on its internal needs.

* Based on the state of the U.S. economy in 2022, these are not the people you would import if you cared about your country.

* Almost none of the arrivals have a meaningful education.

* They’re not trained to participate in the emerging economy you hear so much about.

* There’s no economic justification whatsoever for these levels of immigration.

* Immigration destabilizes your society, making it far less cohesive (regardless of where they’re coming from).

* Why are they coming? Because the Dem party wants new voters.

* This is an actual threat to democracy.

* This is an effort to disenfranchise American voters and replace their vote with a new electorate.

* This is incredibly dark, and it’s not a referendum on the people coming here.

* This is a measure of the intent of people in charge i.e. the malice behind what they’re doing.

* What will happen to our economy, which is on the verge of a real downturn?

* Most Americans have no idea of the scale of this.

* It has been going on for 2 years and will completely change this country forever.

* It’s continuing and nobody is doing anything about it. No one seems upset about it.

* This is all being orchestrated by cartels. Some ‘dreamers’ are drug smugglers who wind up killing Americans.

* The only way that you could support this is by intentionally ignoring what’s happening.

* The [Biden] administration ended the policies that would have stopped this flood of unaccompanied minors at the border.

* Now they want to make the problem even worse.

* They’re doing it for a reason and telling you what the reason is.

* You’re not allowed to notice, but it doesn’t make it any less true.

* This is real. This is happening. No one is stopping it.

* RINOs are colluding to allow it to continue.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republicans-colluding-allow-border-crisis-continue





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316707193112

