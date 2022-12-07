Broken Border: ‘Border? What Border?’
* Obama in 2012: a ‘dream’ should never be ‘illegal’.
* The result: a surge in unaccompanied minors.
* It’s interesting where these people are coming from; just 1% are coming from Mexico.
* Several Republicans want mass amnesty.
* Congress will incentivize more people to come.
* Our leaders are committing immigration fraud.
* A look at what’s really happening at the border.
* You would stop this if you cared about the country.
It’s Funny About Profound Change
* You always imagine when things change radically, there are going to be troops in the streets and you’re going to know this is the pivot point — the revolution.
* But most of the time, that’s not what actually happens.
* Usually there’s some guy in a suit and tie speaking soothing words and you don’t even know that everything is changing when it is.
* To control language is to control reality.
The Great Replacement
* Typically a country calculates its immigration levels based on its internal needs.
* Based on the state of the U.S. economy in 2022, these are not the people you would import if you cared about your country.
* Almost none of the arrivals have a meaningful education.
* They’re not trained to participate in the emerging economy you hear so much about.
* There’s no economic justification whatsoever for these levels of immigration.
* Immigration destabilizes your society, making it far less cohesive (regardless of where they’re coming from).
* Why are they coming? Because the Dem party wants new voters.
* This is an actual threat to democracy.
* This is an effort to disenfranchise American voters and replace their vote with a new electorate.
* This is incredibly dark, and it’s not a referendum on the people coming here.
* This is a measure of the intent of people in charge i.e. the malice behind what they’re doing.
* What will happen to our economy, which is on the verge of a real downturn?
* Most Americans have no idea of the scale of this.
* It has been going on for 2 years and will completely change this country forever.
* It’s continuing and nobody is doing anything about it. No one seems upset about it.
* This is all being orchestrated by cartels. Some ‘dreamers’ are drug smugglers who wind up killing Americans.
* The only way that you could support this is by intentionally ignoring what’s happening.
* The [Biden] administration ended the policies that would have stopped this flood of unaccompanied minors at the border.
* Now they want to make the problem even worse.
* They’re doing it for a reason and telling you what the reason is.
* You’re not allowed to notice, but it doesn’t make it any less true.
* This is real. This is happening. No one is stopping it.
* RINOs are colluding to allow it to continue.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-republicans-colluding-allow-border-crisis-continue
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 December 2022
