EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #6, Hebrews 12:14; Psalm 34:14; 1 Timothy 5:8, 20231230

EVIDENCE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT #6, Hebrews 12:14; Psalm 34:14; 1 Timothy 5:8, 20231230Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. Amen! (Hebrews 12:14)Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it. Amen! (Psalm 34:14)But if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel. Amen! (1 Timothy 5:8)