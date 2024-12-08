BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Student Dunia Shtayeh: A Voice from Prison
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 5 months ago


The captive Dunya Ishtayeh Ma'ruf Ishtayeh, 20 years old, from the village of Salem in the Nablus Governorate.   She is a student at An-Najah National University, majoring in Islamic Law, Department of Fundamentals of Religion, in her third academic year.  She was arrested on 24/7/2024 from her home in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, without any charges being filed against her.  And no sentence has been issued against her yet. Stand up: Dunya Shteyeh, a university student, was arrested by the Zionist occupation forces without charges and without trial. She lives in difficult conditions like dozens of Palestinian female prisoners who suffer from harsh health conditions.

Interview: Abdullah Shatiah, father of the prisoner

 The grandmother of the prisoner

 The sister of the prisoner

 The brother of the prisoner

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 02/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video

 

Keywords
gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy