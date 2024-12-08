The Student Dunia Shtayeh: A Voice from Prison





The captive Dunya Ishtayeh Ma'ruf Ishtayeh, 20 years old, from the village of Salem in the Nablus Governorate. She is a student at An-Najah National University, majoring in Islamic Law, Department of Fundamentals of Religion, in her third academic year. She was arrested on 24/7/2024 from her home in the village of Salem, east of Nablus, without any charges being filed against her. And no sentence has been issued against her yet. Stand up: Dunya Shteyeh, a university student, was arrested by the Zionist occupation forces without charges and without trial. She lives in difficult conditions like dozens of Palestinian female prisoners who suffer from harsh health conditions.

Interview: Abdullah Shatiah, father of the prisoner

The grandmother of the prisoner

The sister of the prisoner

The brother of the prisoner

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 02/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video