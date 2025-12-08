BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The DISTURBING Truth About Child Protection Services w/ Ryan Matta
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
259 views • 1 day ago

Investigative journalist Ryan Matta joins me to reveal the disturbing truth behind America’s Child Protection Services. In his powerful new documentary, Never in America, Ryan uncovers how CPS corruption, caseworker abuse, and broken oversight systems are tearing apart innocent families — taking children from safe, loving homes under the guise of “protection.” We break down real cases, whistleblower testimony, and the systemic failures that allow this to happen in silence. If you think CPS exists to keep families together, this conversation will change everything. Ryan on X: https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia Ryan's documentary: https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia/status/1993001918927716770?s=20 To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

podcastbrighteoncontent
