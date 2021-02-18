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Vaccines in fruit?
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276 views • February 18, 2021
Exactly as you read.
"A single gene transferred into a tomato or banana plant is reproduced as a protein thousands of times inside the fruit." Sound familiar? Well that's exactly what they tell you this new mRNA vaccine will do. "mRNA vaccines contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine."
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2000/sep/08/gm.infectiousdiseases
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-they-work.html#:~:text=mRNA%20vaccines%20contain%20material%20from,genetic%20material%20from%20the%20vaccine.
"A single gene transferred into a tomato or banana plant is reproduced as a protein thousands of times inside the fruit." Sound familiar? Well that's exactly what they tell you this new mRNA vaccine will do. "mRNA vaccines contain material from the virus that causes COVID-19 that gives our cells instructions for how to make a harmless protein that is unique to the virus. After our cells make copies of the protein, they destroy the genetic material from the vaccine."
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2000/sep/08/gm.infectiousdiseases
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-they-work.html#:~:text=mRNA%20vaccines%20contain%20material%20from,genetic%20material%20from%20the%20vaccine.
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