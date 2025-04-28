ML w/ wban routing protocols for drone warfare

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real
https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zhlLUObPnE
Ex-OpenAI VP's URGENT Warning!
https://www.forbes.com.au/news/billionaires/how-much-ai-firm-deepseek-and-its-founder-are-worth/#:~:text=Put%20it%20all%20together%20and,mint%20a%20fortune%20from%20AI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DeepSeek
Palantir Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded software company that specializes in big data analytics and software platforms. Its platforms help organizations, including government agencies and commercial enterprises, analyze and make sense of large amounts of data for various purposes like national security, healthcare, and supply chain management.
https://rumble.com/v4pu0wx-april-16-2024.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/
https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3278076/dod-announces-update-to-dod-directive-300009-autonomy-in-weapon-systems/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MEMS
https://www.cell.com/neuron/fulltext/S0896-6273(16)30344-0?dom=newscred&src=syn
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/materials-science/bio-microelectromechanical-system
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bio-MEMS
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/
Bioelectromagnetics is the study of how electromagnetic fields interact with living organisms, including both naturally occurring fields within the body and external fields. It explores the effects of these fields on biological processes at various levels, from the molecular to the physiological.
https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/
https://www.csis.org/analysis/dod-updating-its-decade-old-autonomous-weapons-policy-confusion-remains-widespread
https://www.computerweekly.com/blog/Public-Sector-IT/Drone-kill-communications-net-illustrated
https://startupsavant.com/startups-to-watch/drone
magnetic human body communication
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare