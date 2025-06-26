Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman talks about how his country acted during the escalation between Iran, Israel & US

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman talks about how his country acted during the escalation between Iran, Israel and the US.

Iran's Guardian Council has approved a bill to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The Zionist regime was nearly crushed and destroyed under the blows of the Islamic Republic."

In his third video address following Israeli attacks, Ayatollah Imam Khamenei stated:

“I feel it is necessary to extend congratulations to the great Iranian nation. First, I congratulate you on the victory over the fake Zionist regime.

Despite all the noise and all the claims, the Zionist regime was on the verge of collapse under the strikes of the Islamic Republic.”

More: Khamenei: "The American regime entered into direct war because it felt that if it did not, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. However, it achieved nothing from this war. Here too, the Islamic Republic was victorious and, in return, delivered a hard slap to America's face."

Khamenei: Trump Exaggerated Iran Strike

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei stated that Donald Trump exaggerated the extent of damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it minor in reality.

At the same time, Khamenei noted that Iran’s retaliatory strike damaged a U.S. base in Qatar—damage which, he said, Washington is now trying to downplay.

Iran will not rule out launching further strikes on American military bases if the U.S. engages in new acts of aggression, Supreme Leader Khamenei warned.

US President says Iran must "surrender"! It is no longer about enriching uranium, but about Iran's capitulation. These words are too big for the US President's mouth - Khamenei