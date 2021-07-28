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Dr. McCullough Confirms The Media Is Hiding Dangers Of Getting Vaxxed
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461 views • July 28, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough joins Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss the dangers of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and how the mainstream media is behind a concerted effort to cover up those dangers from the public.
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