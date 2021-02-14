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Judaism_ The Religion of World Domination _ Banned French Documentary
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169 views • February 14, 2021
Αποκάλυψη 3: 9:
«Ιδού, θα τους κάνω από τη συναγωγή του Σατανά, που λένε ότι είναι Εβραίοι, και όχι, αλλά ψεύδονται. κοίτα, θα τους κάνω να έρθουν και να λατρεύσουν μπροστά στα πόδια σου, και να γνωρίζουν ότι σε αγαπούσα ».
Revelation 3:9:
“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”
«Ιδού, θα τους κάνω από τη συναγωγή του Σατανά, που λένε ότι είναι Εβραίοι, και όχι, αλλά ψεύδονται. κοίτα, θα τους κάνω να έρθουν και να λατρεύσουν μπροστά στα πόδια σου, και να γνωρίζουν ότι σε αγαπούσα ».
Revelation 3:9:
“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”
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