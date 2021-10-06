© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(MIRRORED) Preparing For The Future Plandemic Back In 2019
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • October 06, 2021
Going back to April 4 (no, not April 1st) 2019, this interesting video says it all.
Video clip taken from the Health Ranger Report, here on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport?page=1
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: This channel is not connected in any way with The Health Ranger Report.
Video clip taken from the Health Ranger Report, here on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport?page=1
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: This channel is not connected in any way with The Health Ranger Report.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.