Woman Hospitalized by PFIZER VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOT

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“Hillingdon hospital since Wednesday. Allergic reaction to Pfizer
vaccination, blood clot which is potentially on my lung and heart
murmur! Had a CT scan and awaiting results. Hopefully I'll be out soon…”
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/6354
Mirrored - Boot Camp