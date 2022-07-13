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Situation Update, July 13, 2022 - Prepare for NUCLEAR DETONATIONS in multiple U.S. CITIES
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208070 views • July 13, 2022

New York City has released a new public service announcement video that advises residents what to do after a nuclear strike on the city. The laughable video almost appears to be a Babylon Bee parody, as it offers residents what can only be described as a “suicide checklist” for dying in a nuclear attack

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-13-nuke-attack-putin-first-strike-usa-cities.html


0:00 Intro

2:45 Folding Rifle Review

5:20 Food Crisis

9:30 Conflict with Russia

29:00 NYC Public Service

58:18 Transportation Collapse


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mike adamsdemocratspoliticsamericarussiahumanityeconomychinawarusanuclearfood collapseexterminationsituation update
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