Situation Update, July 13, 2022 - Prepare for NUCLEAR DETONATIONS in multiple U.S. CITIES

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New York City has released a new public service announcement video that advises residents what to do after a nuclear strike on the city. The laughable video almost appears to be a Babylon Bee parody, as it offers residents what can only be described as a “suicide checklist” for dying in a nuclear attack
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-07-13-nuke-attack-putin-first-strike-usa-cities.html
0:00 Intro
2:45 Folding Rifle Review
5:20 Food Crisis
9:30 Conflict with Russia
29:00 NYC Public Service
58:18 Transportation Collapse
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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