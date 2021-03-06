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YAHS Prophecy 62 - THE KING IS COMING! Masses Put In Stadiums For Not Taking A.I. Robot Mandatory Vaccine! PRAY You Won't Be Among Quarantined! (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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151 views • March 06, 2021
Prophecy 62
THE KING IS COMING!
Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH
through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
on Yom Kippur, September 16, 2002

Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here: https://rumble.com/ve6xu9-purim-miracle-yah-in-fury-remove-devils-who-steal-kill-and-destroy-as-haman.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;;t=0s
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
Keywords
heavenhellholy biblerepentancethe book of revelationthe holy scripturesyahs divine judgment
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