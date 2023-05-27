Chairman Joe's Little Rainbow Book

Is CHINA bombarding the US with Fentanyl as a weapon, or to make money? Are the globalist elites recreating the chinese cultural revolution in the US today? What does it mean, and how bad cant it get ?
1 - https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/21/841 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl11cDQu3Nw
3 - https://trone.house.gov/2023/01/08/chinas-role-in-illicit-fentanyl-running-rampant-on-us-streets
/#:~:text=Fentanyl%20overdose%20has%20become%20the,bring%20into%20the%20United%20States.
4 - https://www.aclu.org/other/human-trafficking-modern-enslavement-immigrant-women-united-states#:~:text=
against%20her%20will.-,The%20U.S.%20Department%20of%20State%20estimates%20that%2014%2C500%20to%2017%2C500,
brutalized%2C%20raped%20and%20sexually%20abused.
5 - https://www.dea.gov/factsheets/fentanyl#:~:text=Fentanyl%20is%20a%20potent%20synthetic,than%20heroin%20as%20an%20
analgesic.
6 - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK459275/#:~:text=Fentanyl%20is%20a%20potent%20synthetic,approximately%2010%20mg
%20of%20morphine.
7 - https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/15/teenager-los-angeles-hollywood-fentanyl-death#:~:text=8%20months%
20old-,Hollywood%20high%20school%20student%20dies%20after%20taking%20fentanyl%2Dlaced,in%20apparent%20string%20of%
20overdoses&text=A%20teenage%20girl%20at%20a,counterfeit%20pills%20filled%20with%20fentanyl.
8 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjjjRLJqXVY
9 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hl11cDQu3Nw
10 - https://oversight.house.gov/release/comer-reveals-biden-family-members-receiving-payments-from-chinese-energy-
company%EF%BF%BC/#:~:text=Afterwards%2C%20the%20Biden%20family%20received,obtained%20from%20the%20China%20wire.
11 - https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2023/05/25/why-a-bill-called-the-halt-fentanyl-act-has-some-
lawmakers-split/?sh=71f0703d61b6
12 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_August
13 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Song_Binbin
14 - https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-immigration-china/
15 - https://oversight.house.gov/release/border-patrol-chiefs-bidens-border-crisis-is-overwhelming/
16 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daxing_Massacre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.