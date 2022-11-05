Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Iran's IRGC's Launch - of Satellite Carrier 'Qaem 100' - 110522
62 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 days ago |

The only article found so far.

https://www.tasnimnews.com/en/news/2022/11/05/2799456/irgc-launches-satellite-carrier-into-space

as follows:

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out a suborbital launch of its homegrown “Qaem-100” satellite carrier on Saturday.

Known as the first three-stage satellite carrier with solid fuel developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force, Qaem-100 can carry satellites weighing 80 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.

During Saturday’s test, the solid-propellant engine used for the first stage of the launch, dubbed Rafe’, operated successfully.

Qaem-100 three-stage satellite carrier is going to be employed for the launch of Nahid, a satellite manufactured by the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology in the near future.



Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket