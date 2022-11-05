Iran's IRGC's Launch - of Satellite Carrier 'Qaem 100' - 110522

The only article found so far.
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out a suborbital launch of its homegrown “Qaem-100” satellite carrier on Saturday.
Known as the first three-stage satellite carrier with solid fuel developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force, Qaem-100 can carry satellites weighing 80 kg into an orbit 500 kilometers above the Earth.
During Saturday’s test, the solid-propellant engine used for the first stage of the launch, dubbed Rafe’, operated successfully.
Qaem-100 three-stage satellite carrier is going to be employed for the launch of Nahid, a satellite manufactured by the Iranian Ministry of Information and Communications Technology in the near future.
