Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chasov Yar is under intense raid, an AFU group surrenders again
channel image
The Prisoner
9091 Subscribers
Shop now
149 views
Published Yesterday

A barrage of airstrikes accompanied the ground offensive of Russian forces massively hitting Chasov Yar #chasivYar from all directions. The soldiers of the 41st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered from their fortifications on the outskirts of the town, and it was difficult for Kiev due to a shortage of weapons and personnel.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
armed forces of ukrainechasov yar41st brigade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket