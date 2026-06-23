Imagine Being This Unhinged: DC Protesters Humiliated

You won't believe the level of "main character syndrome" on display at the Washington DC reflecting pool. Instead of a serious message, these protesters chose to vandalize a national landmark to cheer on... algae?

In this video, I break down the absolute absurdity of their "protest," the entitlement on display, and why this is the perfect metaphor for the current state of modern activism. It’s not about changing the world—it’s about wanting to be the loudest person in the room, even if you’re just standing in a puddle.

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#WashingtonDC #ReflectingPool #MainCharacterEnergy #ActivismFail #PoliticalCringe #DCProtest #CommonSense