BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BISHOP RICHARD WILLIAMSON TOLD US THE TRUTH
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
363 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
202 views • 2 days ago

In an age where trust in authority has collapsed and many institutions appear compromised, Bishop Richard Williamson stood out as a rare voice of clarity and conviction. Whether one agreed with him or not, his presence was a reminder that integrity still had a place in public religious life. Today, it has become fashionable—almost reflexive—for both Christians and non-Christians to paint Catholicism with a single, condemnatory brush, as though the entire history of the Church were nothing but darkness. This is not only intellectually lazy; it is historically false.


Across the centuries, among the failures and the scandals, there were also men of extraordinary courage, sanctity, and self-sacrifice. Their lives remind us that institutions are not monoliths; they are battlegrounds of human character. The same is true of royalty. Within dynasties often caricatured as corrupt or indifferent, there were rulers who placed Christ and the common people above their own comfort—leaders who understood that authority is stewardship, not privilege. When we generalize and bastardize the very institutions that forged our blessed history, we do not merely criticize—we erase. By omission, we bury the good deeds of better men, and with them the lessons that once gave us strength.


Richard Nelson Williamson (8 March 1940 – 29 January 2025) was an English traditionalist Catholic prelate who opposed the changes in the Church brought about by the Second Vatican Council and was excommunicated from the Catholic Church. He was formerly a member of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX). In 1988, Williamson was one of four SSPX priests consecrated as bishops by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, for which Pope John Paul II declared all parties had incurred ipso facto automatic excommunication. Williamson expressed his belief that no more than 300,000 Jews were killed during the Holocaust and that Nazi Germany did not use gas chambers.


Based upon these statements, he was charged with and convicted of Holocaust denial by the district court of Regensburg, Germany. He was one of the few priests I admired and would have gone to war for. Rest in peace, dear Father.


Contact @alessandroTDN

Follow @totaldisclosurefilms

Website (https://totaldisclosure.net/) | X (https://x.com/LouderThanLove1) | Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastcrusaders/) | Rumble (https://rumble.com/c/TotalDisclosure) | YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHGmNcAEldKQT8NXRi0GjCQ) | Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/totaldisclosure1)

Subscribe (https://totaldisclosure.net/subscribe/) | Gab (https://gab.com/TotalDisclosure) | TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@totaldisclosure) | Bitchute (https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YJmAS1iSOeY3/) | Odysee (https://odysee.com/@totaldisclosure:5) | Linktree (https://linktr.ee/totaldisclosure)

Keywords
agenda 2030agenda 2050agenda 2012
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Kremlin denies reports of plans to &#8220;restore Soviet influence&#8221;

Kremlin denies reports of plans to “restore Soviet influence”

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Ukraine&#8217;s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Ukraine’s drone strikes cripple Russian energy infrastructure

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy