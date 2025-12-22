BISHOP RICHARD WILLIAMSON TOLD US THE TRUTH

In an age where trust in authority has collapsed and many institutions appear compromised, Bishop Richard Williamson stood out as a rare voice of clarity and conviction. Whether one agreed with him or not, his presence was a reminder that integrity still had a place in public religious life. Today, it has become fashionable—almost reflexive—for both Christians and non-Christians to paint Catholicism with a single, condemnatory brush, as though the entire history of the Church were nothing but darkness. This is not only intellectually lazy; it is historically false.





Across the centuries, among the failures and the scandals, there were also men of extraordinary courage, sanctity, and self-sacrifice. Their lives remind us that institutions are not monoliths; they are battlegrounds of human character. The same is true of royalty. Within dynasties often caricatured as corrupt or indifferent, there were rulers who placed Christ and the common people above their own comfort—leaders who understood that authority is stewardship, not privilege. When we generalize and bastardize the very institutions that forged our blessed history, we do not merely criticize—we erase. By omission, we bury the good deeds of better men, and with them the lessons that once gave us strength.





Richard Nelson Williamson (8 March 1940 – 29 January 2025) was an English traditionalist Catholic prelate who opposed the changes in the Church brought about by the Second Vatican Council and was excommunicated from the Catholic Church. He was formerly a member of the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX). In 1988, Williamson was one of four SSPX priests consecrated as bishops by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, for which Pope John Paul II declared all parties had incurred ipso facto automatic excommunication. Williamson expressed his belief that no more than 300,000 Jews were killed during the Holocaust and that Nazi Germany did not use gas chambers.





Based upon these statements, he was charged with and convicted of Holocaust denial by the district court of Regensburg, Germany. He was one of the few priests I admired and would have gone to war for. Rest in peace, dear Father.





