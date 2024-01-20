Quo Vadis





Jan 18, 2024





In this video we share Prophetic Revelations of a Brazilian Priest on the Years 2024 to 2029.





Father Oliveira is a Brazilian priest who lives in Rio Grande do Sul.





For years he has received mystical visions and prophetic revelations of

God.





This priest does not want to speak publicly, but he allows the content of his visions to be shared so that people can convert and change their lives.





There’s something very wrong in this world and Catholic mystics of our days have been warning that years of even harder times are afoot.





Convert now while there is still time, the messages from mystics implore repeatedly.





For Catholics, this means going to Confession and keeping themselves always in a state of grace.





Not many will survive the trials ahead, mystics say.





What if most have to face eternity by the year 2029?





This I ask amid the visions of mystic Father Oliveira, some of whose prophecies in the recent years have come to pass with amazing precision, such as the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.





In regard to the year 2029, Father Oliveira shared the following vision on July 17, 2017:





“Then I saw the Pope hurrying to a plane. He was accompanied by security and was almost running.





I didn’t see the Pope’s face.





I felt, ‘The Pope will need to leave Rome for some urgent reason.’





“At that moment, the globe spun and I saw the numbers 2023 and 2024.





Then I saw only war. I saw people watching war scenes on television.





“I asked myself, ‘Will the world see the horrors of war in 2024?





Will this appear on televisions?





Or will it be a conflict that we will only watch, not being exactly physical?’





“The certainty of a conflict seemed clear to me, but the nature of it was not.





“Then there was a chronological jump.





On the globe, I saw the numbers from 2024 to 2029 flash by, and a great light appeared in the sky.





“I interpreted: ‘There will be conflicts or problems until 2029. In that year, there will some sign in the sky.’





“Then I saw the Japanese flag being raised and people were applauding it. I interpreted: ‘Japan will do something that will not be forgotten.’





The country will do something that will be applauded.





“Then the globe stopped in 2029 and I saw many people looking at the sky. I interpreted: ‘In 2029, the world will look to the sky and the conflicts and wars on Earth will have to stop.’





“After that, I didn’t see anything else.





It calls my attention that, again, the year 2029 appeared as the end or closure of something.”





