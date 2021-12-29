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260: DR. BRYAN ARDIS | Covid Vaccines Are Bioweapons, Hospitals Are Killing People, Protection & Prevention, The Great Reset - The #3 Most Important Covid19 Episode You'll Ever Hear!
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118 views • December 29, 2021
🎧 EVERYTHING HOME...Your Censorship-Free, Safe Space, Sanctuary Speakeasy for Patriots

🚨 DR. BRYAN ARDIS DELIVERS TONS OF TRUTH BOMBS and RESOURCES - Everything You Need To Prevent, Treat and Heal From Covid19!

✔ Protection Protocols and Prevention Cocktails

✔ Timeline of the Plandemic

✔ CDC, NIH, NIAID, Lies and Corruption - They Knew The Deaths and Which Adverse Events Would Happen

✔ Government Patents Filed Years Ago

✔ How To Navigate The Hospital Protocols and Layers Of Insanity - Patient Advocates

🌟 All Of The Resources Discussed, Exemptions, More Covid Interviews, No Vax Jobs, Legal Help and More Are Now In 1 Location

http://CovidFactsNotFear.com

📣 Dr. Ardis is the CEO of Ardis Labs & was the 1st doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir "Your Death Is Near" – the Non Approved FDA drug that Anthony Fraudchi made a protocol in all Hospitals, which is literally killing people & has turned hospitals into modern day concentration camps.

He’s on a mission to deliver the truth about Covid19, Vaccines, Your Health, Prevention, Treatment and the American “Institutes of Health” - the false authorities that have lied to us for decades (the 13 BIGS's...Big Pharma, Big Government, Big Media, Big Tech...) while exposing the Political Propaganda Plandemic. The Great Reset of the Globalists is in full force and it’s the biggest Crime Against Humanity

He also hosts The Dr. Ardis Show on Brighteon.TV

https://www.thedrardisshow.com/

🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each = Tons of Tips & Takeaways AND Breaking News, Facts, The Truth About Current Events, Patriotic Soapboxes, Entertainment, LIVE Listener Calls and Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community and Much More! 🌟

🏠 VISIT http://EverythingHomeAboutUs.com

For ALL LINKS, our Guests and Partners' Info, Episodes, To Subscribe, Like-Follow-Join Our Community, Read The Blogs, Sign Up For Our Newsletter, Become A Purpose-Driven Business and Much More!

🎧 LISTEN LIVE: http://www.EverythingHomeLive.com

⏰ We're LIVE every Monday at 12pm MT with experts, entrepreneurs, professionals and purpose-driven people to share their stories, passions and provide real-life tangible takeaways...all in 7 minute segments.

🚨 Are you ready to TAKE ACTION to make your life better AND Save America?

VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com

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😷 COVID-19 is the biggest Political Propaganda Plandemic ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) destroy your freedoms and kill billions of people...The Great Reset!

🚨 SPIKE PROTEINS from the Non-Vaccines are NOW the reason people are getting sick. "Vaccinated" people have turned into virus producing factories, are infecting themselves, depleting their own immune systems, shedding and spreading!

🎧 Listen To The Episodes, Facts, Truth and Get All Of The Resources To Overcome The Tyranny...Awareness & Awakeness Will Triumph...Remember, GOD WINS!

https://bit.ly/CovidEpisodes

🤔 http://CovidFactsNotFear.com

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🚨ARE YOU SICK and TIRED OF THE TYRANNY and VIOLATIONS OF OUR GOD GIVEN HUMAN RIGHTS?🚨

JOIN Our "SAVE MY FREEDOM" Movement

🌟 TEXT: "ACTION" to 91776 🌟

http://SaveMyFreedom.us

JOIN US ON CLUBHOUSE: Wednesdays @ 6pm MT

📣 Collaboration Consortium

To Share All About Your Business, Organization and YOU!

https://www.clubhouse.com/club/collaboration-consortium

We’re helping to Grow your business, Enhance the quality of your life and Make a difference - Especially in your communities!

⏰ It’s time for MO' in every aspect of our lives…well, except for Masks!

👍Good People, doing Good Business and Good Things!

📣EVERYTHING HOME - Talk Radio Show - Podcast - Patriotic Purpose Driven Resource Platform - Hosted by Michele Swinick "The Queen of Quality Content"

ONE location with all the information to enhance the quality of your life, give yourself more professional, personal and financial freedom, and our favorite...Promote Patriotism!

👉👉👉IT'S TIME TO TAKE ACTION AND MAKE AMERICA (and YOU) GREAT AGAIN - It's up to us PATRIOTS!👈👈👈

VISIT: http://TakeActionItems.com

For Everything You Need To Make A Difference! We've created a Take Action Toolkit to Grow your business, Enhance the quality of your life and Make a difference - Especially in your communities!

We’ve made it easier than ever, to TAKE ACTION – in only a few minutes a day and learn the Messages That Matter – From the People You Need to know about!
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healthcurrent eventspoliticssciencespiritualitylifemedicinecultureprovocativedr bryan ardis
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