260: DR. BRYAN ARDIS | Covid Vaccines Are Bioweapons, Hospitals Are Killing People, Protection & Prevention, The Great Reset - The #3 Most Important Covid19 Episode You'll Ever Hear!

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🚨 DR. BRYAN ARDIS DELIVERS TONS OF TRUTH BOMBS and RESOURCES - Everything You Need To Prevent, Treat and Heal From Covid19!
✔ Protection Protocols and Prevention Cocktails
✔ Timeline of the Plandemic
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📣 Dr. Ardis is the CEO of Ardis Labs & was the 1st doctor in America to blow the whistle on Remdesivir "Your Death Is Near" – the Non Approved FDA drug that Anthony Fraudchi made a protocol in all Hospitals, which is literally killing people & has turned hospitals into modern day concentration camps.
He’s on a mission to deliver the truth about Covid19, Vaccines, Your Health, Prevention, Treatment and the American “Institutes of Health” - the false authorities that have lied to us for decades (the 13 BIGS's...Big Pharma, Big Government, Big Media, Big Tech...) while exposing the Political Propaganda Plandemic. The Great Reset of the Globalists is in full force and it’s the biggest Crime Against Humanity
He also hosts The Dr. Ardis Show on Brighteon.TV
https://www.thedrardisshow.com/
🌟 5 Guests + 7 Minute Segments Each = Tons of Tips & Takeaways AND Breaking News, Facts, The Truth About Current Events, Patriotic Soapboxes, Entertainment, LIVE Listener Calls and Take Action Items to Grow Your Business, Enhance the Quality of Your Life, Make A Difference - Especially in Your Community and Much More! 🌟
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😷 COVID-19 is the biggest Political Propaganda Plandemic ever committed against the people of the world - the Ultimate Crime Against Humanity! All to create FEAR, mandate non-vaccines (the REAL Bioweapon) destroy your freedoms and kill billions of people...The Great Reset!
🚨 SPIKE PROTEINS from the Non-Vaccines are NOW the reason people are getting sick. "Vaccinated" people have turned into virus producing factories, are infecting themselves, depleting their own immune systems, shedding and spreading!
🎧 Listen To The Episodes, Facts, Truth and Get All Of The Resources To Overcome The Tyranny...Awareness & Awakeness Will Triumph...Remember, GOD WINS!
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🤔 http://CovidFactsNotFear.com
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